This Week in Business Strategies

June 14, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 14, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Great Ways to Train New Hires — Inc. 

How successful startup founders create scalable onboarding and training processes that enable their employees' success.

How Post-Pandemic Business Trends Will Shape the WorldEntrepreneur

Covid-19 has fundamentally changed business operations around the world, and the transformations are here to stay.

Lessons on Resilience for Small and Midsize Businesses — Harvard Business Review  

Now is the time to take inspiration from companies that have thrived and to build resilience for the future.

