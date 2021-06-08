MENU

Caliber Fills 'Crucial' Leadership Role

June 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 8, 2021—Caliber has appointed Sherry Vidal-Brown as its chief people officer, the organization announced in a press release. 


Vidal-Brown will lead all facets of teammate resources, including professional development programs, organizational strategy, and teammate services operations. Vidal-Brown was most recently the chief HR and communications officer for G6 Hospitality. 


“We are thrilled to have Sherry join Caliber in this crucial leadership role,” Caliber president and CEO Mark Sanders says in the release. “Our teammates are the heart and soul of Caliber. I am confident Sherry will inspire them and provide creative solutions that allow all teammates to reach their full potential. She brings with her a strong background of building and leading high-performance organizations. We are fortunate to add her deep experience and valuable perspective to our executive leadership team.”


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

