News

Agero Launches Repair Shop Towing Solution

June 7, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 7, 2021—A new “turnkey” towing solution has been created by Agero, designed to help improve efficiency for collision repair shops. 


According to a press release, the “Tow To Repair” service offers access to a vetted network of tow service providers, an easy-to-use scheduling and dispatch platform, and omnichannel request methods, among other features. 


“The automotive industry is facing a challenging economic climate. For dealers, repair facilities, and body shops, service and repair work can not only deliver high profit margins but create opportunities for these businesses to provide an exceptional experience to their customers–the difficulty is getting vehicles in the door,” Tim Chung, business lead–dealer and repair for Agero, says in the release. “Tow To Repair offers a simple, convenient way for service facilities to offer a direct tow to their customers in order to capture these opportunities.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

