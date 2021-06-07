MENU

News

Shop Owner Pleads No Contest To Fraud Charges

June 7, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 7, 2021—A Wisconsin body shop owner pleaded no contest to charges of filing fraudulent sales tax returns, Madison.com reported. 


Timothy Ashley, owner of AC Auto Body in Cambria, Wis., deposited business income into a personal checking account and did not report it on his returns. The investigation uncovered Ashley cashed checks with the business name crossed out and replaced with his name. 


The investigation also found that there were no cash deposits from customers in the business account in multiple years and that the checks were not deposited into the business account or reported on income tax returns or business sales tax returns. There were deposits that appeared to be business-related placed into a personal account and also not reported on tax returns.


Per the plea agreement, Ashley was ordered to pay $2,849 in fines and submit a DNA sample. Court records indicate Ashley also paid $18,614 in restitution to the state.

