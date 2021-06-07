LaMettry's Collision Donates Car To Veteran

June 7, 2021—LaMettry’s Collision, a Minnesota-based auto body business, donated a newly refurbished vehicle to a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, according to a press release.

“It is a privilege and honor to be part of a company and an industry that is willing to invest time and dollars to make this happen. It is humbling that people from various industry entities work in harmony for what is ultimately for the common good of our community,” LaMettry’s president of operations Darrell Amberson says in the release.

Teri, a Marine veteran from Minnesota, received a Honda Odyssey that was donated by American Family, and fully restored by LaMettry’s Collision and its industry partners.

U.S. Congressman Dean Phillips and Minnesota House Rep. Kelly Morrison were on hand for the celebration on May 25.

It is the 11th vehicle LaMettry’s Collision has repaired and donated to military families in need.