CarMax To Hire 1,800 Service Professionals

June 4, 2021—CarMax plans to hire 1,800 automotive service professionals by the end of the summer, the company announced in a press release.

To kick off the hiring spree, the company is hosting its first\-ever curbside career day on June 10. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 16 participating CarMax locations, prospective employees can interview for a variety of positions, including technician, detailer, painter, supply associate, and more.

There will be job opportunities for both new and seasoned automotive professionals, with potential for jobs to be offered on the spot. Some positions will also offer sign-on bonuses, according to the press release.

“CarMax continues to grow and the need to produce more vehicles to keep up with anticipated consumer demand is great,” vice president of regional Service operations Tyrone Payton says in the release. “We are introducing CarMax Curbside Career Day as an opportunity for automotive professionals across the country to check out our award-winning culture in-person and learn why CarMax is the best place to work.”

Newly hired automotive service professionals will help the company increase its production of vehicles for retail to support the company’s increasing demand. CarMax’s associates will primarily work on reconditioning vehicles and preparing them for sale.