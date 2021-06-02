MENU

CCC Changed Its Name

June 2, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 2, 2021—CCC Information Services has changed its name to CCC Intelligent Solutions.


The new name better reflects the company’s focus on applying AI, IoT, and advanced analytics to power businesses, according to a press release from the organization. 


“CCC has evolved from a data provider to a SaaS technology partner digitizing interactions and operations for more than 30,000 businesses across the P&C insurance economy,” Githesh Ramamurthy, chief executive officer of CCC Intelligent Solutions, says in the release. “CCC is relentless in our commitment to our clients and pursuit of innovation. The CCC Intelligent Solutions brand better encapsulates the company's drive to power new ways of working and new insights, supporting our customers’ ability to deliver improved claims and repair experiences to their customers."  


The name change follows the announcement of CCC’s pending merger with Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., which will take the company public.   

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

