This Week in Leadership Tactics

June 3, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 3, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership stylesFenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Ways to Hack Your Brain to Conquer Your Nerves, According to a Stanford NeuroscientistInc. 

Rock your next speech by using simple physical actions to dial down your stress response. 

The Best Leadership Advice Isn't Fancy. But It Will Get You the Greatest ROI — Entrepreneur

Leading effectively isn't about reinventing the wheel. Sometimes simple really is better.

When an Iconic Founder Overshadows the Family Business — Harvard Business Review

The lasting effects of an iconic founder can stretch beyond his or her impact on the family to thwart the growth of the business going forward.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

