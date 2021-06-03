This Week in Leadership Tactics

June 3, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Ways to Hack Your Brain to Conquer Your Nerves, According to a Stanford Neuroscientist — Inc.

Rock your next speech by using simple physical actions to dial down your stress response.

The Best Leadership Advice Isn't Fancy. But It Will Get You the Greatest ROI — Entrepreneur

Leading effectively isn't about reinventing the wheel. Sometimes simple really is better.

When an Iconic Founder Overshadows the Family Business — Harvard Business Review

The lasting effects of an iconic founder can stretch beyond his or her impact on the family to thwart the growth of the business going forward.