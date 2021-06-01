Shop Owner Sentenced For Warranty Fraud

May 29, 2021—The owner of a Rhode Island collision repair shop has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for a warranty fraud scheme.





Herman Cabral, owner of A Plus Collision Center in Providence, R.I., was convicted of processing false invoices for nonexistent automobile repairs causing between $150,000 and $250,000 of fraudulent loss to the Wilkes-Barre based automobile warranty company, according to a document released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Along with the 10 month prison sentence, Cabral was ordered to pay restitution of $211,644.03 to the warranty company.