Tesla Choosing Cameras over Radar

May 28, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
KEYWORDS autonomous vehicles Autopilot AVs cameras collision repair industry radar tesla
May 28, 2021—Tesla announced this week it would be moving from radar to using a camera-based system to operate its Autopilot features in its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

According to CNBC, Tesla had previously said it expected that “a vision-only system is ultimately all that is needed for full autonomy." Tesla CEO Elon Musk previewed the move in a March 12 tweet.

The change is effective this month. Tesla's Autopilot features include traffic-adjusted cruise control and automatic lane-keeping.

As a result, Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced on or after April 27 "do not have NHTSA’s check mark for recommended safety technologies: forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support," according to a Reuters report. 

