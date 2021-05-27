Arizona Shop Achieves VQ Medallion

MENU

May 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 27, 2021—Fix Auto Tucson has achieved VeriFacts Automotive VQ Medallion Designation. 


The collision repair coaching business announced the news in a press release, which means the collision repair shop has earned one of the top honors in the industry. 


“Working with Verifacts, and our Verifacts Coach, has been game changing for not only my technicians, but also for my business, Fix Auto Tucson-Thoroughbred as a whole," Fix Auto Tucson owner Ian Morton says in the release. “ ... This is validation for all the effort and care we as a team put into repairing our guests' vehicles.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

