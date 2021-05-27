MENU

News

CIECA Announces New Member

May 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 27, 2021—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced yesterday it has a new member, Texas-based On the Road Garage.

According to a CIECA press release, On the Road Garage is "a tech focused collision repair business that focuses on electromechanical repair and calibration services for both conventional and electric vehicles, while protecting the environment."

With its sister company, On the Road Lending, the collision repairer is part of the Vehicle Identity Working Group for the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative, the press release says. The initiative recently launched the auto industry's first standard incorporating blockchain technology into a digital vehicle identification system.

“As technology in the industry continues to evolve, we believe CIECA provides an important forum to educate and improve the exchange of data that will provide members with a more efficient means of serving the industry,” On the Road Garage CEO Michelle Corson says in the release. “We look forward to collaborating with leaders in the collision technology space and participating in the valuable conversation between companies and systems speaking a common language.”    

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

