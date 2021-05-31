This Week in Business Strategies
May 31, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.
Here's Why Facebook's Q1 Earnings Report Is Bad News For Your Business — Inc.
The social media giant saw their earnings rise by 48 percent in Q1, and did so by spiking its ad prices.
How a Little Marketing Push Can Equal a Big Revenue Bump — Entrepreneur
Do you know where your customers are?
Don’t Let Employees Pick Their WFH Days — Harvard Business Review
While some managers may be inclined to let employees choose their schedule, the author recommends not pursuing this approach for two reasons.