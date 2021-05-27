MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

May 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 27, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Phil Mickelson's Practice Habits Drive His SuccessInc. 

Calm your nerves when the pressure is on. 

Gen Z Expects Employers to Treat Them Differently. Here's How to Bridge the Generational Gap — Entrepreneur

In an economy where younger generations enter the workforce while older ones remain in it, out of financial necessity, it pays to bridge the generational gap.

Why You Should Invest in Unconventional Talent — Harvard Business Review

Building teams with different skill sets and life experiences requires intention.

