MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 05211Digital EditionOnline Edition

Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

News

What Movie Has the Most Expensive Car Crashes?

May 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS car crash collision repair industry movies news Uswitch
jhji

May 24, 2021—One of the many unrealistic features of superhero and action movies is the chaos that’s left behind. Cities, buildings and vehicles, are destroyed as heroes fight the villains. Have you ever thought to yourself, “How much is that going to cost?”


A new study done by Uswitch sought to figure out which movies would foot the most expensive collision repair bill. 


At the top of the list was Avengers: Infinity War, with a total estimated cost of $547,767.25. The crashes in Captain America: Civil War had an estimated cost of $470,488.70, while Inception was close behind in third with a bill of $461,847.04. Six of the top ten titles are Marvel movies. 


Click here to see the full list of the top 15 most expensive films for car crashes. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Latest Classic Collision Acquisitions Are 5,000 Miles Apart

Rental Car Companies Can't Meet Demand

Canadian Shop Manager Calls out Insurer for 'Bully Tactics'

Related Articles

Tesla Model S Tops Most Expensive Car to Insure

Survey Notes States with Most Expensive Auto Insurance

Report Ranks Most and Least Expensive States for Drivers

You must login or register in order to post a comment.