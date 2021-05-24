What Movie Has the Most Expensive Car Crashes?

May 24, 2021—One of the many unrealistic features of superhero and action movies is the chaos that’s left behind. Cities, buildings and vehicles, are destroyed as heroes fight the villains. Have you ever thought to yourself, “How much is that going to cost?”

A new study done by Uswitch sought to figure out which movies would foot the most expensive collision repair bill.

At the top of the list was Avengers: Infinity War, with a total estimated cost of $547,767.25. The crashes in Captain America: Civil War had an estimated cost of $470,488.70, while Inception was close behind in third with a bill of $461,847.04. Six of the top ten titles are Marvel movies.

