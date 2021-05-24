I-Car Award Nominations Open

May 24, 2021—I-CAR has opened nominations for its top two industry awards, the Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver Award.

Nominations for both awards are being accepted for consideration through July 30, with winners announced at a special ceremony at SEMA 2021 in Las Vegas, a press release says.

Established in 2006, the Russ Verona Memorial Award honors a Gold Class shop that actively promotes technical training and a positive image for the industry.

The Jeff Silver Award honors an individual who demonstrates true passion for training and professional growth, holding I-CAR’s Platinum designation for at least five years.

“Gold Class and Platinum are important achievements for our businesses and individuals in the industry,” Nick Notte, I-CAR vice president of Sales, says in the release.“This year I-CAR has made it even easier to continue the legacy and vision inherent in these two awards, by launching online nominations for the first time. We encourage individuals to consider applying today, nominating others or themselves.”