MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 05211Digital EditionOnline Edition

Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

News

I-Car Award Nominations Open

May 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS awards collision repair industry I-CAR news SEMA
trophy

May 24, 2021—I-CAR has opened nominations for its top two industry awards, the Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver Award.


Nominations for both awards are being accepted for consideration through July 30, with winners announced at a special ceremony at SEMA 2021 in Las Vegas, a press release says.


Established in 2006, the Russ Verona Memorial Award honors a Gold Class shop that actively promotes technical training and a positive image for the industry.


The Jeff Silver Award honors an individual who demonstrates true passion for training and professional growth, holding I-CAR’s Platinum designation for at least five years.


“Gold Class and Platinum are important achievements for our businesses and individuals in the industry,” Nick Notte, I-CAR vice president of Sales, says in the release.“This year I-CAR has made it even easier to continue the legacy and vision inherent in these two awards, by launching online nominations for the first time. We encourage individuals to consider applying today, nominating others or themselves.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Latest Classic Collision Acquisitions Are 5,000 Miles Apart

Rental Car Companies Can't Meet Demand

Canadian Shop Manager Calls out Insurer for 'Bully Tactics'

Related Articles

FutureTech Rock Award Nominations Open

I-CAR Opens Nominations for Industry Awards

I-CAR Announces Award Winners

You must login or register in order to post a comment.