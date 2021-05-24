MENU

News

Gerber Adds Texas Location

May 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
May 24, 2021—Gerber Collision & Glass has acquired a collision repair facility in Amarillo, Texas. 


The location, which the Boyd Group purchased, operated as a new car dealership previously and will transition into a collision repair facility, a press release says.


"Acquiring this repair center, our second in Amarillo since February, strengthens our brand in this market and will further assist our insurance partners in the region," Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, says in the release. "We are excited to welcome this team and serve customers in this community, providing outstanding service and high-quality repairs."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

