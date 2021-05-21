ASE Hosting Heavy Duty Truck Webinar Today

May 21, 2021—The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians today at 4 p.m. ET.

Entitled “Collision Repair for Commercial HD Vehicles,” the webinar will show the similarities and differences of how a heavy duty truck is repaired compared to other vehicles. John Spoto of 3M will lead the webinar and discuss the need for larger repair equipment and larger repair spaces.

Click here to register.