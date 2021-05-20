MENU

News

ATI Announces Top Shop Winners

May 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
trophy

May 20, 2021—The Automotive Training Institute announced its 2020 Top Shop Winners.


Graham Auto Repair, located in Graham, Wash. and owned by Troy and Kori Vaninetti, was selected as the 2020 Top Shop Winner, according to a press release.

 

All of ATI’s Best of the Best Awards were announced during its annual SuperConference, which was held in-person earlier this month after last year’s was all virtual. 


“This year, we were determined to host SuperConference in-person for our members, vendors, and associates. It’s not only what we wanted, it’s what they wanted. We did SuperConference virtually last year, and while it was a great experience, it doesn’t compare to the magic we create by learning, socializing, and celebrating in person, together,” ATI president Richard Menneg says in the release. 


To see a full list of award winners, click here

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

