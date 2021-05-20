This Week in Leadership Tactics
May 20, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.
If You Don't Think of Company Culture as Your Best Competitive Advantage, Think Again — Inc.
Your company's culture is much more important than you might think. Here's why.
8 Ways to Make Sure Your Leadership Style Isn't Offensive — Entrepreneur
These approaches can help ensure you're leading towards success, strengthening your team and fostering innovation.
Research: What Do People Need to Perform at a High Level? — Harvard Business Review
How can managers boost employees’ potential— even in times of crisis?