Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

This Week in Leadership Tactics

May 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
light bulb

May 20, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

If You Don't Think of Company Culture as Your Best Competitive Advantage, Think Again — Inc. 

Your company's culture is much more important than you might think. Here's why.

8 Ways to Make Sure Your Leadership Style Isn't OffensiveEntrepreneur

These approaches can help ensure you're leading towards success, strengthening your team and fostering innovation.

Research: What Do People Need to Perform at a High Level? — Harvard Business Review  

How can managers boost employees’ potential even in times of crisis?

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

