NASTF Announces First Meeting of 2021
May 18, 2021—The National Automotive Service Task Force is holding its first general meeting of 2021 next week.
According to a press release, the meeting will take place Monday, May 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. EST, and kicks off a week of industry events hosted by NASTF’s industry partners, the Equipment and Tool Institute and Automotive Maintenance Repair Association.
The meeting will be conducted via webinar and will walk through NASTF’s newest program, Assisted Immobilizer Reprogramming. It will also give a full explanation of the service information request process and an in-depth look at AMRA.
Registration is not required. The meeting can be accessed here.
