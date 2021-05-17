MENU

News

Gerber Acquires Shops in Hawaii and Georgia

May 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
handshake
May 17, 2021—Gerber Collision & Glass has acquired three Hawaii shops and another in Georgia.  

According to press releases from the Boyd Group, the acquisition gives the operator its first Hawaiian locations. The Boyd Group now has collision repair centers in 30 U.S. states.

“Aloha and welcome to our newest team members who come aboard with a strong reputation for providing outstanding customer service and high-quality repairs,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, says in a release. “We look forward to introducing our brand to these communities and further assisting our insurance partners in these markets as we expand to a new state.”

The three repair centers were located in Kaneohe, Wahiawa, and Waipahu, and previously operated as Sigs Collision Centers.

The newly acquired Georgia facility is located in Buford, 40 miles northeast of Atlanta.


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

