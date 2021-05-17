MENU

Subaru Releasing First EV in 2022

Subaru Releasing First EV in 2022

May 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 17, 2021—Subaru will release its first electric vehicle in 2022, TechCrunch reported.

The Japanese automaker will call its first EV the Solterra. Solterra comes from the Latin words for "sun" and "earth" and was chosen to "represent Subaru's commitment to deliver traditional SUV capabilities in an environmentally responsible package."

Subaru’s first proper EV will join the plug-in hybrid Crosstrek, which the company began selling in 2014. The Solterra will go on sale next year in the U.S., Canada, China, Europe, and Japan.


