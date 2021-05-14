WIN Announces Scholarship Winners

May 14, 2021—The Women’s Industry Network has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 11 female collision repair postsecondary students.



“We are so lucky to have such supportive sponsors and members, who enable WIN to be able to offer students with this opportunity to advance them in the collision repair industry,” WIN scholarship committee co-chairwoman Debbie Menz says in a release announcing the winners. “We have awarded 11 female students this year who will receive this stipend, along with real mentoring opportunities and exposure to other successful women in the industry.”



The 11 winners will also receive free registration to the 2021 WIN Educational Conference and mentoring from either a WIN board member or a Most Influential Women honoree.



WIN awarded scholarships to Lewis-Clark State College’s Jessica Arnett and Hanna Selzer, Lincoln College of Technology’s Kelsey Pena and Chellcee Williams, the Universal Technical Institute’s Lydia Brown and Jamie Folds, Julie Ascencio of Lake Technical College, Natalie Aulet of the Lake Washington Institute of Technology, Octavie Fonou Kamagang of Scarlet Oaks Career Campus, Sylvia Fort of El Camino College, and Camille Sakizzie of Idaho State College.



“This program is such a big part of our mission at WIN and a great way to give to the future of collision repair,” scholarship committee co-chairwoman Jeanne Esquivel says in the release. “We are proud to have a hand in propelling these women in their careers and beyond.”





