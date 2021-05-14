EZ-ADAS Releases New App

May 14, 2021—A new version of the EZ-ADAS app, “EZ-ADAS Extended” has launched and is now available for download, according to a press release.



The new mobile application features procedures for the Total Shop Solutions EZ-ADAS Recalibration System. The EZ-ADAS Extended app also includes expanded vehicle coverage for advanced driver-assistance systems and helpful step-by-step instructional videos.



“The EZ-ADAS Extended app replaces the original EZ-ADAS app for all future updates,” Mariana Montovaneli, director of marketing for Snap-on Equipment, says in the release. “To ensure that subscribers have the most current content available for their EZ-ADAS system, they should download the new EZ-ADAS Extended app as soon as possible.”



The app is free to download through the Apple and Google stores and requires an activation code that is available upon system purchase. The EZ-ADAS system is available for purchase through the John Bean, Hofmann and Car-O-Liner brands.





