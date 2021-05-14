MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 05211Digital EditionOnline Edition

Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

News

EZ-ADAS Releases New App

May 14, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS collision repair industry mobile app news
Phone
May 14, 2021—A new version of the EZ-ADAS app, “EZ-ADAS Extended” has launched and is now available for download, according to a press release.

The new mobile application features procedures for the Total Shop Solutions EZ-ADAS Recalibration System. The EZ-ADAS Extended app also includes expanded vehicle coverage for advanced driver-assistance systems and helpful step-by-step instructional videos.

“The EZ-ADAS Extended app replaces the original EZ-ADAS app for all future updates,” Mariana Montovaneli, director of marketing for Snap-on Equipment, says in the release. “To ensure that subscribers have the most current content available for their EZ-ADAS system, they should download the new EZ-ADAS Extended app as soon as possible.”

The app is free to download through the Apple and Google stores and requires an activation code that is available upon system purchase. The EZ-ADAS system is available for purchase through the John Bean, Hofmann and Car-O-Liner brands.


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Massive Collision Repair Facility Opens in Alabama

This Week in Leadership Tactics

Related Articles

John Bean updates EZ-ADAS app

John Bean Introduces New EZ-ADAS System

Goliath Carts Releases New ADAS Cart

You must login or register in order to post a comment.