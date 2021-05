Massive Collision Repair Facility Opens in Alabama

May 14, 2021—A new 72,000-square-foot collision repair facility has opened in Huntsville, Ala., WHNT reported.The Bill Penney Auto Group opened the new collision center, Bill Penney Collision, Dent & Glass on Wednesday.The center, located at 1030 Monrovia Road, employs 40 people and has five paint booths and nitrogen welders. The business also has 24-hour towing service, a large waiting area, Wi-Fi service, and an online estimating system for customers, according to WHNT.Bill Penney Auto Group sells Toyota, Mitsubishi, Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram brands.