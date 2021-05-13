Maaco Challenges Students to Reimagine Body Shops

May 13, 2021—In partnership with local Maaco owners, junior and senior students at James H. Blake High School in Colesville, Md., were challenged to reimagine what a body shop will look like in 2031, with a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize.



Students were challenged to consider the necessary changes in operations, marketing, and finances, to create the body shop of the future, according to a press release. A dozen students created video presentations, delivering them virtually to guest judges.



Students Ben Mabie and Anthony Goglia placed second, while Joey Sauro and Zack Temenak took home the first-place prize.



“As a local body shop owner in Montgomery County, I was a volunteer guest judge and it was encouraging to see the bright ideas coming from this group of students,” Ken Lloyd, owner of Maaco Silver Spring, says in the release. “The whole class came to the table with thoughtful presentations, innovative ideas, and unique approaches to marketing the business.”





