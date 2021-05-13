MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 05211Digital EditionOnline Edition

Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

News

Maaco Challenges Students to Reimagine Body Shops

May 13, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry James H. Blake High School Ken Lloyd Maaco Maaco Silver Spring news
trophy
May 13, 2021—In partnership with local Maaco owners, junior and senior students at James H. Blake High School in Colesville, Md., were challenged to reimagine what a body shop will look like in 2031, with a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize.

Students were challenged to consider the necessary changes in operations, marketing, and finances, to create the body shop of the future, according to a press release. A dozen students created video presentations, delivering them virtually to guest judges.

Students Ben Mabie and Anthony Goglia placed second, while Joey Sauro and Zack Temenak took home the first-place prize.

“As a local body shop owner in Montgomery County, I was a volunteer guest judge and it was encouraging to see the bright ideas coming from this group of students,” Ken Lloyd, owner of Maaco Silver Spring, says in the release. “The whole class came to the table with thoughtful presentations, innovative ideas, and unique approaches to marketing the business.”


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

ATI Announces Apprenticeship Training Program

CREF Opening Resume Database For Interested Shops

Related Articles

Tesla Pushes to Add 300 Certified Body Shops

Service King Partners with Hamlin's Auto Body, Expands to Nine Colorado Shops

Body Shops to Receive E-Commerce Risk Ratings

You must login or register in order to post a comment.