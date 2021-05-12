MENU

News

AirPro Diagnostics and Spanesi Enter Exclusive Agreement

May 12, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
handshake
May 12, 2021—AirPro Diagnostics has entered into an exclusive agreement with Spanesi North America.

According to a joint press release announcing the agreement, AirPro will offer its suite of diagnostic and ADAS calibrations technology solutions to Spanesi's current and prospective customers as part of the Spanesi 360 offering.

“Spanesi has experienced tremendous growth in the collision repair community in North America and is now positioning itself to offer its 360 services to its customers. AirPro’s advanced end-to-end ADAS diagnostic, calibration,  documentation, and validation solution will assist the Spanesi network of Class A repair facilities to perform complete and safe repairs,” Eric Newell, executive vice president AirPro Diagnostics, says in the release. “We are proud to be a part of the Spanesi 360 services and further assist the industry at large with timely and innovative solutions.”


Mitchell 1 Expands ADAS Offerings

AASP/MA Releases Statement on DRPs

