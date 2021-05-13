MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 05211Digital EditionOnline Edition

Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

This Week in Leadership Tactics

May 13, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Entrepreneur Harvard Business Review Inc. leadership news
leadership tactics

May 13, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Why Great Leaders Never Blame Environmental Factors for Their Problems — Inc. 

Placing blame on a non-controllable factor is frustrating and not productive. Instead, focus on things you can change.

5 Truths About Employee Engagement That No One Wants to Hear — Entrepreneur

When you can accept these truths, you can create a culture of sustainable success.

4 Actions Transformational Leaders Take — Harvard Business Review  

Leaders who want their organizations to meet this moment and succeed long term need to move away from the status quo and change their approach to how they’ll lead the necessary transformations. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

ATI Announces Apprenticeship Training Program

Maaco Challenges Students to Reimagine Body Shops

Related Articles

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

You must login or register in order to post a comment.