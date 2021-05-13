This Week in Leadership Tactics

May 13, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Why Great Leaders Never Blame Environmental Factors for Their Problems — Inc.

Placing blame on a non-controllable factor is frustrating and not productive. Instead, focus on things you can change.

5 Truths About Employee Engagement That No One Wants to Hear — Entrepreneur

When you can accept these truths, you can create a culture of sustainable success.

4 Actions Transformational Leaders Take — Harvard Business Review

Leaders who want their organizations to meet this moment and succeed long term need to move away from the status quo and change their approach to how they’ll lead the necessary transformations.