May 11, 2021—FinishMaster and the Collision Repair Education Foundation have teamed up to offer collision repair students a chance to be kitted out for all their painting needs.

The 2021 Pin Master challenge is on, with CREF putting out the call to high school and college-level collision repair students to acquire and then paint a bowling pin for a chance to win a first place prize that includes a SATAjet 100 BF HVLP and more, alongside three other prize packs, a press release says.

The contest is open to students graduating this spring, and pins must be received by CREF by Sept. 10.

For more information click here.




