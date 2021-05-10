MENU

News

Registration Opens For CIECA Conference

May 10, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 10, 2021—Early-bird registration is now open for the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association’s annual conference, CONNEX 2021. 

“The CIECA CONNEX Conference is a unique opportunity to meet with leaders from across the industry, discuss business and technology issues, learn from industry experts, and build relationships with people from other segments of the industry,” Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director, says in a press release.

The in-person event is being held in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 14-16. In addition to a lineup of top industry speakers, there will be networking opportunities, a vehicle gifting by the National Auto Body Council as part of its NABC Recycled Rides program, and a tour of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. 

Click here to register. 
 

