SEMA Registration Now Open

May 7, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
SEMA

May 7, 2021—Registration for the 2021 SEMA Show is now open, the organization announced. 

Scheduled for Nov. 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev., the event will take place in person, a press release says. The event already has more than 1,500 companies confirmed to exhibit with more expected before the event takes place this fall.

"Given the restrictions our industry has endured the last year, pent-up demand for the SEMA Show is at an all-time high," Tom Gattuso, SEMA vice president of events, says in the release. "More so than other years, the 2021 SEMA Show will be fundamental in helping industry professionals grow existing relationships, create new ones, and push their businesses forward."

Registration for the 2021 SEMA Show is offered in three categories attendee, exhibitor, and media and everyone must qualify to receive a badge and attend.

For more information on qualifications and to register, click here
 

