MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 05211Digital EditionOnline Edition

Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

News

Mazda Launches Certified Collision Network

May 6, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Certified collision network collision repair industry Mazda Mitchell news
Mazda vehicle in showroom

May 6, 2021—Mazda has launched a certified collision network.


The Mazda Collision Network is open to independent body shops as well as internal dealership facilities, according to a press release. Mitchell is serving as an administrator for the program and as such, Mazda will require its certified network to write estimates using Mitchell software. 


“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” Rob Milne, Mazda North America aftersales and technical services division vice president, says in the release. “Through our collaboration with Mitchell, we can extend the Mazda experience to collision repair—supporting customers at every stage of the vehicle lifecycle, from purchasing a new car to properly restoring it following an accident.”


According to the press release, the Mazda Collision Network differs from other OEM repair programs due to its metrics-driven approach. Participants must meet leading industry standards for business operations, training, tools, and equipment. Ongoing, systematic monitoring of each job tracks facilities’ continued compliance with program requirements for safe repair, cycle time, and customer satisfaction.


“We look forward to supporting Mazda and its efforts to deliver an exceptional repair experience,” Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division, says in the release. “Collision repairers are facing unprecedented challenges due, in large part, to rapid advancements in vehicle technology. The Mazda Collision Network provides them with the tools and technology they need to meet these challenges head on.”  

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Service King Opens Location In Sugar Land, Texas

CCC Announces New Payment Platform

Related Articles

Ford Launches New Ford Certified Collision Network

AMi to Host FCA Certified Collision Network Online Training

AirPro Diagnostics Approved for Subaru Certified Collision Network

You must login or register in order to post a comment.