Mazda Launches Certified Collision Network

May 6, 2021—Mazda has launched a certified collision network.

The Mazda Collision Network is open to independent body shops as well as internal dealership facilities, according to a press release. Mitchell is serving as an administrator for the program and as such, Mazda will require its certified network to write estimates using Mitchell software.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” Rob Milne, Mazda North America aftersales and technical services division vice president, says in the release. “Through our collaboration with Mitchell, we can extend the Mazda experience to collision repair—supporting customers at every stage of the vehicle lifecycle, from purchasing a new car to properly restoring it following an accident.”

According to the press release, the Mazda Collision Network differs from other OEM repair programs due to its metrics-driven approach. Participants must meet leading industry standards for business operations, training, tools, and equipment. Ongoing, systematic monitoring of each job tracks facilities’ continued compliance with program requirements for safe repair, cycle time, and customer satisfaction.

“We look forward to supporting Mazda and its efforts to deliver an exceptional repair experience,” Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division, says in the release. “Collision repairers are facing unprecedented challenges due, in large part, to rapid advancements in vehicle technology. The Mazda Collision Network provides them with the tools and technology they need to meet these challenges head on.”