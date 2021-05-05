MENU

News

Service King Opens Location In Sugar Land, Texas

May 5, 2021
Service King

May 5, 2021—Service King Collision has opened a new repair facility in Sugar Land, Texas, the company announced in a press release. 

Located at 10215 S. Texas State Highway, the nearly 14,000-square-foot collision repair facility features Service King's new prototype program, which merges modern finishes into a state-of-the-art automotive production space.

“We’re excited to offer superior auto collision repairs to Sugar Land,” Service King president Jeff McFadden says in the release. “At Service King, we put our customers first and take pride in offering the pinnacle of professionalism in the repair industry. We look forward to serving Sugar Land as we work to become an integral part of the community.”

Sugar Land’s first Service King marks the 28th facility in the Houston area and 96th in Texas, with more than 300 locations systemwide. 
 

