CCC Announces New Payment Platform

May 5, 2021—CCC Information Services has announced a new payment platform, CCC Payments, the company announced in a press release.

The SaaS platform aims to expand its CCC Payments capabilities to enable digital payments between insurers and their business partners, reducing administrative costs and cycle time while improving customer satisfaction, the press release says. Expected to launch in the second half of 2021, CCC Payments transactions initiated by insurers will be processed by Nvoicepay, a third-party financial technology company and a leader in payment automation software.

“CCC is systematically bringing digitization to every corner of the automotive and insurance industry,” Barrett Callaghan, CCC executive vice president of markets and customer success, says in the release. “With the expansion of CCC Payments, we aim to eliminate two huge industry pain points: paper checks and phone calls. Our plans to integrate CCC Payments into our workflow solutions will be significant and particularly meaningful for our collision repair and lender customers who we expect will be able to use their single connection to CCC to manage receipt of their insurer payments digitally.”

