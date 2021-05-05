MENU

Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

CARSTAR Provides Gift Bags, Scholarships To Students

May 5, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 5, 2021—The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group recently helped support Lincoln Technical Vocational College. 


According to apress release, the company participated in the Lincoln Tech Signing Event for future collision repair students and gave away gift bags to all the students. The company is also sponsoring a classroom at Lincoln Tech along with awarding $2,000 worth of student scholarships. 


“Lincoln Tech plays such an important role in Chicago’s educational system–and has for many years,” Ron Zappetillo, CARSTAR field performance manager, says in the release. “Skilled workers are essential to our industry and our economy, and we want to do our part to keep the job pipeline full with qualified technicians.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

