This Week in Business Strategies

May 6, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Ways to Use Video Marketing to Strengthen Your Brand — Inc.

Become recognizable for the things that set you apart.

How to Grow Your Business When Customer Behaviors Change — Entrepreneur

When customers seem unpredictable, these strategies will help you use their behaviors to your advantage.

What Retail Workers’ Attire Communicates to Customers — Harvard Business Review

Shoppers are almost twice as likely to interact with a formally dressed employee.