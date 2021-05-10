MENU

This Week in Business Strategies

May 10, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 6, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Ways to Use Video Marketing to Strengthen Your BrandInc. 

Become recognizable for the things that set you apart.

How to Grow Your Business When Customer Behaviors Change — Entrepreneur

When customers seem unpredictable, these strategies will help you use their behaviors to your advantage.

What Retail Workers’ Attire Communicates to Customers — Harvard Business Review  

Shoppers are almost twice as likely to interact with a formally dressed employee.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

