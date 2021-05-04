Classic Collision Acquires Performance Collision Centers

May 4, 2021—Classic Collision, LLC, a national multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, announced its newest acquisition of Performance Collision Centers in South Carolina.

According to a press release, the company now has five South Carolina locations, four of which came from the acquisition. It operates 70 centers total in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and California.

“We are pleased to welcome the entire Performance team to the Classic Collision Family. We recognize their strategic position in South Carolina while offering a sizeable, well run business primed for expansion. Throughout the year we will continue to advance our presence and growth across the country,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision,says in the release.

