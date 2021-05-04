Scholarship Created In Honor of Late Shop Owner

May 4, 2021—The Eastern Center for Arts and Technology, located in Willow Grove, Pa., has created a scholarship to honor the memory of Jamie Brett, an alum and local collision shop owner who passed away at the age of 57 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

According to a report from the Bucks County Courier Times, the Brett family established the Jamie Brett Memorial Scholarship to honor his memory and his lifelong dedication to the collision repair industry. The annual award will be presented to an Eastern collision repair technology graduate at the school’s awards night held each May.

The recipient will be selected by a collision repair technology department instructor. The student's goal must be to continue in the trade after high school graduation; the award is given to support continued education or to purchase tools of the trade.

Brett was an auto enthusiast who spent many years in the collision repair field. For the last 16 years he was the manager and owner/operator of O’Neil Collision Center. His children and brother plan to continue the family’s business.

Donations in honor of Brett can be made here.