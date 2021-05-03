MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 05211Digital EditionOnline Edition

Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

Running a Shop Solutions Innovations Multimedia Operations Technology Tools Shop Floor Tools Webinars

Webinar: Demystifying ADAS Recalibration

May 3, 2021
Sponsored Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS Bosch innovations Recalibration Shop Tech Shop Tools solutions Webinars
Scott McKinney

Join FenderBender and Bosch on Thursday, May 20 for a webinar on ADAS recalibration systems!

ADAS is the latest industry trend, but do you know if your shop is ready to tackle recalibrating ADAS-equipped vehicles? Bosch’s ADAS Product Manager, Scott McKinney, walks you through what you need to know about ADAS recalibration systems including the type of spaces required, vehicle-specific ADAS information and future ADAS technologies.

This new technology is quickly becoming one of the biggest trends in automotive. Find out how your shop can take advantage of this new technology opportunity.

  • When: Thursday, May 20, 11:00 AM CST
  • What: Webinar hosted by Bosch on ADAS Recalibration Systems
  • Register Here

 

Scott McKinney

Scott McKinney is a Senior Product Manager for electronics, diagnostics and ADAS at Bosch, and has experience working with automotive technology for over 14 years. After honorably serving in the U.S. Marine Corps as a truck mechanic, Scott has had the opportunity to work with many up and coming automotive technologies such as power electronics, EVs and ADAS systems in various technical, sales and marketing roles.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Sponsored Content

Sponsored By
PartsTrader

It’s Time You Took a Look at PartsTrader

Sponsored By
Toyota

The Power of Information

Related Articles

Save Time and Guarantee Accuracy with the Bosch DAS 3000 ADAS Recalibration System

Prepare for ADAS Repairs

WEBINAR: Refinishing Electric Vehicles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.