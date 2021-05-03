MENU

AASP-MN Awards Automotive Scholarships

May 3, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
KEYWORDS auto repair education news scholarships The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota
May 3, 2021—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced the recipients of its 2021-22 scholarship awards.

According to a press release, the organization gave out $21,000 to automotive service and collision repair students to help pay for tuition or tools. Each student received $1,500.

Applications were reviewed by a committee of industry representatives, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need and written recommendations.

The recipients are:  

  • Austin Allison, South Central College, North Mankato – Auto Body Collision Repair
  • Moneab Amro, Century College, White Bear Lake – Automotive Service Technology
  • Carter Brandes, South Central College, North Mankato – Auto Body Collision Repair
  • Hunter Cooley, MN State Community & Technical College, Moorhead – Automotive Service Technology
  • Henry Cortes, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Auto Body Collision Repair 
  • Jaycen Holt, Century College, White Bear Lake – Automotive Service Technology
  • Hunter Linnane, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Automotive Service Technology
  • Jason Otterholt, Hennepin Technical College, Brooklyn Park – Auto Body Collision Repair
  • Erickson Point, Ridgewater College, Willmar – Automotive Service Technology
  • Cole Poncelet, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Auto Body Collision Repair
  • Shaun Pope, Anoka Technical College, Anoka – Automotive Service Technology
  • Evan Plummer, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Auto Body Collision Repair
     
The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

