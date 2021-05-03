AASP-MN Awards Automotive Scholarships

May 3, 2021—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced the recipients of its 2021-22 scholarship awards.

According to a press release, the organization gave out $21,000 to automotive service and collision repair students to help pay for tuition or tools. Each student received $1,500.

Applications were reviewed by a committee of industry representatives, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need and written recommendations.

The recipients are: