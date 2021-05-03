AASP-MN Awards Automotive Scholarships
May 3, 2021—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced the recipients of its 2021-22 scholarship awards.
According to a press release, the organization gave out $21,000 to automotive service and collision repair students to help pay for tuition or tools. Each student received $1,500.
Applications were reviewed by a committee of industry representatives, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need and written recommendations.
The recipients are:
- Austin Allison, South Central College, North Mankato – Auto Body Collision Repair
- Moneab Amro, Century College, White Bear Lake – Automotive Service Technology
- Carter Brandes, South Central College, North Mankato – Auto Body Collision Repair
- Hunter Cooley, MN State Community & Technical College, Moorhead – Automotive Service Technology
- Henry Cortes, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Auto Body Collision Repair
- Jaycen Holt, Century College, White Bear Lake – Automotive Service Technology
- Hunter Linnane, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Automotive Service Technology
- Jason Otterholt, Hennepin Technical College, Brooklyn Park – Auto Body Collision Repair
- Erickson Point, Ridgewater College, Willmar – Automotive Service Technology
- Cole Poncelet, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Auto Body Collision Repair
- Shaun Pope, Anoka Technical College, Anoka – Automotive Service Technology
- Evan Plummer, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Auto Body Collision Repair