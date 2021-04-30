MENU

News

Safelite Acquires Troy Auto Glass

April 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
April 30, 2021—Safelite Group has acquired Michigan-based Troy Auto Glass, the company announced in a press release.  

“Welcoming associates from Troy Auto Glass is such a great pleasure,” Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group, says in the release. “Their talented team takes pride in providing old-fashioned and friendly service, earning them a highly respected reputation for over 55 years. And their mission and values nicely align with ours, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”

Troy Auto Glass will utilize Safelite’s operational systems, advanced safety system expertise (recalibrations), distribution network, global purchasing power, and strong insurance and commercial relationships.
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

