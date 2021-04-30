Safelite Acquires Troy Auto Glass

April 30, 2021—Safelite Group has acquired Michigan-based Troy Auto Glass, the company announced in a press release.

“Welcoming associates from Troy Auto Glass is such a great pleasure,” Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group, says in the release. “Their talented team takes pride in providing old-fashioned and friendly service, earning them a highly respected reputation for over 55 years. And their mission and values nicely align with ours, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”

Troy Auto Glass will utilize Safelite’s operational systems, advanced safety system expertise (recalibrations), distribution network, global purchasing power, and strong insurance and commercial relationships.

