ASA Expo Begins Today

April 30, 2021 —The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is holding its X50 Conference and Expo today and tomorrow, running both days 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Highlights of the expo that features more than 50 sessions include today's scheduled collision presentation, "GM Driving Technology: Advanced Technologies in ADAS and the Impact to the Repair Industry" (scheduled during the 10:30 a.m. to noon CST block), and tomorrow's panel discussion, "Owning It: How to Effectively Communicate with Women Employees and Customers" (scheduled for the 2:30-4 p.m. CST block).

