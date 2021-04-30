MENU

News

ASA Expo Begins Today

April 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
April 30, 2021The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is holding its X50 Conference and Expo today and tomorrow, running both days 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Highlights of the expo that features more than 50 sessions include today's scheduled collision presentation, "GM Driving Technology: Advanced Technologies in ADAS and the Impact to the Repair Industry" (scheduled during the 10:30 a.m. to noon CST block), and tomorrow's panel discussion, "Owning It: How to Effectively Communicate with Women Employees and Customers" (scheduled for the 2:30-4 p.m. CST block).

Click here for more information or to register.

