Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

asTech Introduces Live Chat Feature

April 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 29, 2021—asTech announced the launch a live-chat feature for its app, which aims to ease communication between shops and its technicians when it comes to scanning, diagnostics, and calibration. 

The live-chat delivers many new features for shops, including enabling them to talk to technicians about fixes, to see when technicians enters a chat, to chat in a variety of languages, and to save chat logs for future reference, a press release says.

The chat feature will be available for use through the asTech mobile application, native app, and through asTech's website, the release says. More information can be found here.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

