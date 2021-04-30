asTech Introduces Live Chat Feature

April 29, 2021—asTech announced the launch a live-chat feature for its app, which aims to ease communication between shops and its technicians when it comes to scanning, diagnostics, and calibration.

The live-chat delivers many new features for shops, including enabling them to talk to technicians about fixes, to see when technicians enters a chat, to chat in a variety of languages, and to save chat logs for future reference, a press release says.

The chat feature will be available for use through the asTech mobile application, native app, and through asTech's website, the release says. More information can be found here.