Shop Manager Among 3 Killed in Crash

April 28, 2021—The director of Dick Hannah Auto Body Shop was killed in a roadside crash April 24 on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County, Wash., the shop reported on Facebook.

Rick Stoker, who managed the Vancouver, Wash., shop, was killed alongside his wife, Karen Stoker, and tow truck driver Arthur E. Anderson, after the Stokers stopped on the side of the interstate to pick up their son, who'd spun out and needed a tow, reported Fox 12 Oregon. While the son's vehicle was being hoisted onto the tow truck, another driver hit the Stokers' vehicle. The Stokers' son, Travis, was seriously injured.

"[Stoker] embodied the values this company strives for—family, integrity, respect, purpose," the shop wrote on Facebook, noting that Stoker worked there for 26 years.

A gofundme page was created to support the Stoker family.