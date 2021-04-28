SEMA Gearing Up for In-Person 2021 Show

April 28, 2021 —SEMA announced that exhibitors are reserving booth space for its upcoming 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The announcement came in the wake of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak releasing a plan to reopen the state by June 1, a press release says.

The SEMA Show will take place this year Nov. 2-5 and more than 1,200 companies have already reserved their booth, says the release. The event would be the first industry-wide event to occur in nearly two years.

"The industry has spent the past year separated, and businesses are anxious and eager to reconnect in person," Tom Gattuso, SEMA vice president of events, says in the release.