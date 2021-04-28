MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

News

SEMA Gearing Up for In-Person 2021 Show

April 28, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair Collision Repair Industry Las Vegas SEMA Show
Las Vegas Strip

April 28, 2021SEMA announced that exhibitors are reserving booth space for its upcoming 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The announcement came in the wake of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak releasing a plan to reopen the state by June 1, a press release says.

The SEMA Show will take place this year Nov. 2-5 and more than 1,200 companies have already reserved their booth, says the release. The event would be the first industry-wide event to occur in nearly two years.

"The industry has spent the past year separated, and businesses are anxious and eager to reconnect in person," Tom Gattuso, SEMA vice president of events, says in the release.

 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

SBA Announces New EIDL Loan

Related Articles

SEMA Show Exec Hopeful, Confident for In-Person Event in Nov.

MSO Podcast: Gearing Up For 2021

CREF Golf Fundraiser to Tee-Off In Person

You must login or register in order to post a comment.