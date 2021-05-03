MENU

This Week in Business Strategies

May 3, 2021
May 3, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Create More Referrals for Your Business — Inc. 

If you want more clients and peers to recommend your company to others, follow this simple process. 

7 Guerrilla Marketing Tactics That Will Grow Your Business When Money Gets Tight — Entrepreneur

Guerrilla marketing is one of the cheapest and most effective ways to produce results.

Will Your Business Make A Successful Franchise? — Forbes 

Does your business have the right characteristics to expand into a franchise?

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

