This Week in Leadership Tactics

April 29, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Uncover Your Communication Blind Spots — Inc.

From clear communication to cultural awareness, some leadership blind spots are all too common.

5 Ways Lean Teams Can Work Smarter and Get More Done — Entrepreneur

Make changes through scheduling, automation and workflow optimization to free up your team to do their very best work.

6 Strategies for Leading Through Uncertainty — Harvard Business Review

Six strategies to improve a leader’s ability to learn, grow, and more effectively navigate the increasing complexity of our world.