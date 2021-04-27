MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

News

Matrix Wand Makes Donation to College

April 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Collision Repair Industry Collision Repair Training donations Matrix Wand Technician Training
College

April 26, 2021Matrix Wand recently announced the donation of a Matrix Wand 3D structural diagnostic, blueprinting, and collision repair system to Salina Area Technical College.

The donation, according to a press release, aims to pave the way for future generates of collision repair technicians training at the Kansas tech school.

Matrix Wand also donated a vehicle alongside its system, enabling students to use the technology on an actual car, says the release.

Brian Hitchens, technical auto repair instructor at the school, thanks Matrix Wand for its donation and says it will help prepare students to enter the collision repair industry after their graduation.

"This donation to the auto collision repair program is great for our students. It gives them access to the latest technology in the industry and a one-up on competition as they start their careers," Hitchens says in the release.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

ASA Releases New Mobile App

COVID-19 Vaccination Tax Credit Available For Businesses

Related Articles

Matrix Wand Becomes I-CAR Sustaining Partner

Zara’s Collision Center Makes $10K Donation to BBBS

Carubba Collision Makes Donation to Animal Shelter, Food Bank

You must login or register in order to post a comment.