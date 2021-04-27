Matrix Wand Makes Donation to College

April 26, 2021 —Matrix Wand recently announced the donation of a Matrix Wand 3D structural diagnostic, blueprinting, and collision repair system to Salina Area Technical College.

The donation, according to a press release, aims to pave the way for future generates of collision repair technicians training at the Kansas tech school.

Matrix Wand also donated a vehicle alongside its system, enabling students to use the technology on an actual car, says the release.

Brian Hitchens, technical auto repair instructor at the school, thanks Matrix Wand for its donation and says it will help prepare students to enter the collision repair industry after their graduation.

"This donation to the auto collision repair program is great for our students. It gives them access to the latest technology in the industry and a one-up on competition as they start their careers," Hitchens says in the release.