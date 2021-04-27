MENU

AzkoNobel Announces New 'Cutting-Edge' Paint Technology

April 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Stopwatch

April 26, 2021AkzoNobel announced the launch of its new Sikkens Autoclear Xpress Clearcoat.

According to a press release, the clearcoat covers in 1.5 coats with no flash in between, can be out of dust in ten minutes, and is able to be polished within 50 minutes.

AkzoNobel designed the product to increase production and to decrease cycle time, says the release. It's aimed to be perfect for shops wanting to increase their output without sacrificing the quality of the product that they are delivering.

 

